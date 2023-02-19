A flying spider robot that can contribute a lot to the world of robotics

Animal-shaped robots have been a source of inspiration for robotics for decades, and many different types of robots have been created that mimic the movement and appearance of animals. From snake-like robots used in pipeline exploration to bird-like robots that imitate flight, these robots have a wide variety of applications in various industries.

Animal-shaped robots have unique advantages over traditional human or mechanical robots, especially when it comes to applications that require specific mobility or maneuverability. By mimicking the natural movement of animals, these robots can navigate difficult terrain or access places that traditional robots can’t reach.

In this context, one of the most recent robots that has attracted attention is the robot SPIDAR, shaped like a spider developed by researchers at Osaka University in Japan. This robot has eight legs and a 360-degree camera, which allows it to move autonomously in complex and narrow terrain, and has the ability to perform tasks autonomously, which could be very useful in search and rescue situations. .

His name comes from SPherYovector cally and D.istributed rotors assisted TOir-ground amphibious quadruped R.obot (yes, I thought the same thing). Here you have it on video

That’s right, thanks to its mobility capabilities, the robot could be used in a wide range of applications. For example in search and rescue situations in hard-to-reach areas, where the robot could be of great help in finding people in danger. It could also be used in the space exploration, due to its ability to move through complex and difficult-to-access terrain. The robot could also be used to inspect critical infrastructure on Earth, where human access may be dangerous or even impossible.

One of the main advantages of this robot is its ability to perform tasks autonomously, which reduces the need for human intervention. Furthermore, due to its small size and compact design, the robot can be easily transported to different locations, making it a versatile and adaptable tool.

How the Robot works

SPIDAR is a quadruped robot that uses jet engines to walk and fly. Each section of SPIDAR’s limbs has a spherically steerable twin jet engine, providing thrust in either direction. These jet engines can “roll” around the limb and rotate orthogonally to it, allowing the robot to walk and fly. Unlike most quadruped robots, which use actuators to move the legs, SPIDAR uses these jet motors to move the leg joints and lift the entire robot off the ground.

SPIDAR also has eight batteries distributed throughout its limbs and can walk for more than 18 minutes or fly for nine minutes. Currently, it is a working prototype, and the researchers are working on making it more stable and using the limbs for ground and aerial manipulation.

You have more information at spectrum.ieee.org.