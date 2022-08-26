A flexible gaming monitor where you can set the level of curvature manually

Corsair, a well-known manufacturer of hardware, draws powerful attention today for announcing a curious monitor for games that has the particularity of having a screen, which allows you to set the desired of manually, even independently on each side, through the corresponding handles available on both sides of the screen.

This opens up a lot of customization possibilities, allowing from having the screen completely flat, as many may like, especially if they dedicate it to productivity, up to 800R maximum bend that allows if you want a most immersive experience, especially for use in games.



We talk about the model Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240for which the company has collaborated closely with LG Display to make use of its W-OLED panel in this interesting proposal.

Corsair promises to offer information later on prices and markets where it plans to take it, as well as definitive specifications, being the first product of these characteristics that could reach global markets, taking into account that there are also some other products with flexible screens, such as this is the case of Skyworth, a Chinese manufacturer that has a television with a flexible screen, which was announced last year.

As for the rest of the specifications, Corsair shares that the W-OLED panel is a 45″ ultra-wide panel with 21:9 aspect ratio offering 240Hz refresh ratea maximum brightness of 1000 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,350,000:1, with a response time of 0.03 ms, being compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies.

It also has a good handful of connectivity options, both on the front and back, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A ports, as well as a standard headphone jack.

We will have to wait for the company to share more information about it, since this gaming monitor will not leave anyone indifferent.

