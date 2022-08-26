A “Euphoria” Star Confirmed She Will Not Return For Season 3

It has just lost one of its main characters and could undergo some changes in the continuity of the third . Is about Kate Hernandezone of the members of the group of friends we met since the pilot episode and Rue Bennett’s schoolmate (Zendaya). From your Instagram account, barbie ferrera that he will not be part of the next shoot and thanked for the opportunity to have played the role.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes. I hope that many of you can see yourself reflected in her as I did and that it brings you joy as you watch her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you guys can feel it. I love you Katherine Hernández ”, she wrote in one of her stories on the social network.

Barbie Ferreira confirms her official exit from “Euphoria” through a message on Instagram. (@barbieferreira)

The American star of Brazilian descent rose to fame precisely for his performance in the youth series HBO, but his presence in the episodes released this year was much smaller. Therefore, the development of his character was less deep than what we were used to. Sam Levinson in the first chapters. Some rumors pointed to certain tensions on the set between the creator and the interpreter, but nothing has been confirmed.

Kat Hernandez’s story focused primarily on how she begins to feel more comfortable with her sexual desire, feeling empowered through her alter ego. on porn sites and as a dominatrix of unknown men online. Also, she focuses on the friendship that she maintains with other girls like Maddie (alexa demie), Jules (hunter schafer), Cassie (sydney sweeney) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).

euphoria will have new episodes after coming back this year

In 2019, euphoria it was slowly becoming a television phenomenon for its crude plot and cinematic aesthetics. This is how we met Rue Bennett – a role that led to Zendaya to win the Emmy in 2020–, a young woman just out of rehab who is sure that she will relapse into drugs again. Her life takes a turn on a night out when she meets Jules Vaughn, a love interest who will be the new reason to move on.

Rue’s journey is also marked by her interaction with others from her family background, school, and addiction group therapy. As she discovers her crush for the first time, other situations arise that affect her closest friends.

The season two finale aired at the end of February this year. (HBO)

The second season reached a record this year as the most watched of HBOranking only below the figures achieved by the successful game of Thrones . The sequel follows Rue as she wins Jules back as her girlfriend and deals, in turn, with a relapse that is very difficult to hide. The finale aired at the end of February and left the possibility open to continue seeing more about the life of the protagonist. Shortly after, it was confirmed that new episodes would be coming in the future.

