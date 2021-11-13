A digital clock that keeps time with literary quotes

To lovers of literature it may seem, at least, curious that there is a digital clock capable of offering literary quotes as the minutes go by. It exists and is currently available on demand through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.

It is an original alternative to the use of digital clocks focused solely on offering the time or at most some other data, such as temperature, humidity, or other common data in this type of device.



Author Clock, which is what this curious device is called, It is available in two different size models, with wood finishes and with an electronic reading screen that will allow a comfortable reading similar to paper..

The creators also point out that the screen does not use blue light, in addition to not offering glare in case of direct sunlight, also offering a low-brightness light that does not disturb bedtime.

In addition, users will be able to select the appropriate typeface from a variety of options to read the literary quotes they receive every minute.

In this sense, Author Clock input counts over 2,000 literary quotes from authors spanning six centuries, as indicated, although at the moment it is unknown if it admits the inclusion of more quotes compared to the ones that come standard, although the developers are open to receiving them from the participants in the campaign.

This curious device can be placed on the wall or on a table in a simple way, for which in the latter case, it also has its corresponding support.

And in the matter of cables there is no problem, since in the small model it can be charged every three weeks, while in the larger model it has an autonomy per charge of up to two months.

In both options, charging will be done using the built-in USB-C port.

As we say, it is a device that is on demand, upon successful completion of the campaign, so those who wish to do so may qualify for any of the available rewards.

As always, the rest of the data, images, videos and other aspects that its developers have wanted to share, can be found on the website of the campaign itself.