A device that will help you learn to play music

Those who are passionate about learning to play and compose musical pieces might be interested in having the help of Roadie Coach, a revolutionary electronic device developed by the Roadie team, with a six-year track record in developing devices based on its motion detection technology. vibrations, and that works as a personal coach to help users, step by step, to improve their musical skills.

Its developers define it as music tutor, recorder and MIDI controller, being the first tool of its kind to integrate a contact microphone, standard microphone, WiFi, Bluetooth and two touch surfaces.



Coach should stand on the musical instrument, with support for guitar, electric guitar and ukulele, although it also works with the song itself.

Once prepared and configured, it will compare the musical notes that users are playing in their musical performances with the original piece of music chosen, obtaining data that will guide them in improving their musical performances over time.

This device will be useful enough both for those who are starting from scratch and for those who are already experienced and want to hone their musical skills.

More specifically:

It will help you learn to play your favorite songs step by step until you can perform the original tracks in their entirety. Along the way, Coach will suggest focus areas that are specific to your needs. Not sure how to hold your instrument? Need help with string names? Or how to place the fingers? Coach’s got you covered, from the bottom up

Roadie Coach will work alongside its companion mobile app, where users will not only choose the songs they want to learn to play, but also it has social functions that will allow them to share their progress with your friends on different social networks.

Those interested in this product will be able to have it if they participate in the crowdfunding campaign they are running on Kickstarter, where the established funding goal has already been far exceeded, with 23 more days of the campaign remaining and all its rewards still available.

The lowest price at which they will be able to acquire their units is the equivalent of 143 euros (plus shipping costs), with shipments expected to anywhere in the world during the next month of October. All information is available on the campaign website.

