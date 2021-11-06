A “delivery” of tank parts: the peculiar solution of the US army to stock up in the middle of battle

The United States Army is testing a solution to improve the supply of spare parts, in which the parts you need are 3D printed in real time and they are carried up to the tanks in an autonomous robot.

The goal is that you can have a spare as quickly as possible for pieces that break on the field, even if the terrain is difficult.

If your tank is missing a piece, this robot acts as a “Glovo”

R-FAB (Rapid Fabrication via Additive Manufacturing on the Battlefield) is the acronym for this system to print parts in 3D, in this case, for military tanks. The system consists of a 3D printer specifically designed for the battlefield and an autonomous robot in charge of transporting it.

According to the US Army, this solution allows to obtain the part in a much faster way have to wait for her by plane or other means of transport, which may not be available on the battlefield or, directly, in the supply chain.



Autonomous Robot EMAV

These tests have been carried out in Arizona, in the Project Convergence 21 maneuvers that will end this month, starting in October. With this system, tank operators can send your location and information about the necessary spare part to the base, on which that part is printed.

The tank operator orders the part, the printer creates it in 3D, and the autonomous robot takes it away

The piece is transported in robots called E-MAVs, autonomous vehicles that have already been used in the past to transport the wounded on the battlefield, and that are now being tested to transport these 3D-printed materials. The main point of using autonomous robots is prevent human drivers on the battlefield, being able to travel these robots in full fire.

It is necessary, of course, that a human team unload and assemble the spare part, but a good part of the main problem is solved: ordering and transporting the part to the vehicle.