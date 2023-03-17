5G News
A day with Samsung Galaxy S23: Vlog (Tomorrow live battery)

By Abraham
Looking forward to tomorrow’s live drumstoday we bring you something different than usual with Galaxy S23. A full day around Rome in his company to test his photographic skills, the microphones, the convenience of using a compact, the slightly brighter display but above all the battery!

I won’t advance you anything but in the video you will find a quite regular discharge pattern with temperatures always under control and a responsive phone on every occasion! I’m just making a note i.e. that during the day recorded on video you will find an out-of-scale use of Maps and Android Auto caused by the endless Roman traffic and WiFi practically never used, it will be my concern in tomorrow’s live and in the next few occasions to more balance the consumption and use of certain apps. So see you tomorrow for the battery test, you can leave a comment in the meantime to ask for info about tomorrow’s video and live battery!

