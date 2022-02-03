A dangerous banking ‘malware’ hides in an Android application, do you know which one?

We have been telling it for a long time: unfortunately for those of us who have Android smartphones, we can no longer trust even the official Google store, because there are many times when security companies have sounded the alarm about the presence of malware in some of those APKs that supposedly should be verified and reviewed by Mountain View. In addition, in this case that concerns us today, the problem is bigger because the affected application touches on an issue that concerns us all on a daily basis: the security of our device and secure access to our accounts on social networks, email applications, platforms service providers and, in some cases, even banks. It is, as we will see now, a double factor authenticator, a code generator to inject extra security when logging into our accounts. Hidden banking malware The problem with “2FA Authenticator”, which is how the application is called, is that it not only offered us the service of registering and activating accounts with that extra security, but also hid malware specifically designed to be attentive when we access our bank, with the idea of ​​obtaining the access codes and, at a given moment, start operating for us. This application was downloaded more than 10,000 times from the Android Play Store, so that could be the maximum number of possible affected. Also, to help camouflage its true purpose, the app worked perfectly and seemed normal when we used its two-factor verification features on those accounts where we activated that extra access security. Another thing is that Vultur (that’s what the malware is called) didn’t do a little draining of our accounts afterwards and below. Luckily, investigations by Pradeo, the security firm that has sounded the alarm, allowed Google to remove the application in mid-January, making it no longer available for download. Now, if you have it installed on your device, it goes without saying that we invite you to eliminate it and check that there have been no suspicious entries in your bank. And of course, if you want to activate two-step verification, trust only apps from companies like Google or Microsoft, which have two of the most reliable solutions that we can find right now in the (dangerous) Android Play Store. >