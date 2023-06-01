HomeTech NewsA critical Barracuda security backdoor has been exploited for months, so patch...

A critical Barracuda security backdoor has been exploited for months, so patch now

pwzjnvrmycrwwunvocjkra 1200 80.jpg
Hackers have been exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in a Barracuda Networks product over several months to target countless organizations with numerous pieces of malware, reports have claimed.

The company said it has patched a critical vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-2868, which had been used by threat actors since October 2022. The email software in question is called Barracuda Email Security Gateway (ESG), with versions between 5.1.3.001 and 9.2.0.006 being vulnerable.

X