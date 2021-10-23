A country on the internet? This is the proposal of a group of Digital Nomads

During the time of confinement due to COVID-19, the remote work positions took off. But not only that, it also opened the door to the thought that many trades could be physically decentralized, that is, not depend on an office. In this way, the presence of the so-called Digital Nomads also increased, a community from which the project of being citizens of a country on the internet has emerged.

The idea is that all those people who carry out their jobs through the network, have the possibility of moving around the world without having to deal with everything related to reestablishment in a new country.

From Digital Nomads to Citizens of a country on the Internet

Digital Nomads is the name by which all those people whose sources of work are based on the internet have been baptized. In this sense, they have as a tool a computer, generally portable, so they have the possibility of moving anywhere in the world. In our days, there are approximately 35 million Digital Nomads around the world, which represents the number of inhabitants of countries such as Peru, Afghanistan or Malaysia. In addition, the economy product of the transactions of these people are estimated at $ 787 billion.

In this sense, countries such as Estonia, Germany and Costa Rica have seen benefits in encouraging the arrival of Digital Nomads and for this they have opened options in order to give them legal status. However, traveling between countries or settling for a short time continues to have drawbacks for Digital Nomads. From housing factors to tax regulations continue to be obstacles for this community. That is why a group of them has raised the possibility of being citizens of a country on the internet.

To achieve this, work has begun on a project called Plumia that seeks to unite digital nomads in a country on the internet. The purpose is to have agreements with the different governments in order to facilitate the movement around the world of the Digital Nomads, now being global citizens.

How to make a country on the internet?

Plumia started in 2020 and is based on the experience of countries like Estonia where more than 90% of their bureaucratic processes are carried out on the internet. This is an excellent example of how it is possible to carry out everything from issuance of identity cards to marriage certificates. These activities also already have their precedent in the Blockchain with the project BitNation, a similar initiative that seeks to eliminate borders and have a decentralized government in the network.

In this way, being citizens of a country on the internet is not crazy, on the contrary it makes a lot of sense for the future. With a number of people working and running an economy similar to that of many countries, it is entirely feasible to be global citizens in this way. Although there are still some obstacles to overcome, those who work through the web may in the future see themselves as part of a global and recognized community.