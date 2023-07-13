HomeTech NewsA Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to secure coding

A Computer Weekly buyer's guide to secure coding

Tech News
July 2023

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to secure coding

Security has become a key consideration in coding. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how organisations can protect their software supply chains, what to do in the case of a code error and why securing application development is so vital

Table Of Contents

  • What firms can do to shore up the security of their software supply chains.
  • How to minimise the impact of code errors.
  • Why a proportion of cyber security spend goes towards securing application development.

