July 2023
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to secure coding
Security has become a key consideration in coding. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how organisations can protect their software supply chains, what to do in the case of a code error and why securing application development is so vital
Table Of Contents
- What firms can do to shore up the security of their software supply chains.
- How to minimise the impact of code errors.
- Why a proportion of cyber security spend goes towards securing application development.
