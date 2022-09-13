A Complete Guide to Editing a Portrait in Capture One and Photoshop

capture One and Photoshop make for a powerful combination for editing portraits to produce professional results. This fantastic video tutorial gives a complete guide to editing a portrait from start to finish using both applications and a wide variety of creative tricks and techniques.
Coming to you from Eli Infante, this comprehensive video tutorial will show you how to edit a portrait in Capture One and Photoshop from start to finish, including raw processing, skin retouching, color grading, and more. With the multitude of techniques and processes that go into producing a complete portrait edit, it can be easy to go overboard at many different stages, such as retouching the skin or in the color grading. I personally like to zoom out every minute or so to take a quick glance at the overall progress, and when I am done, I step away for a couple minutes so I can return with a fresh pair of eyes for a final evaluation before I export the image. Often, I will decide to tone things down a bit after that. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Infante.
