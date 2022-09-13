HomeAppsPhotoshopA Complete Guide to Editing a Portrait in Capture One and Photoshop

A Complete Guide to Editing a Portrait in Capture One and Photoshop

By Brian Adam
capture One and Photoshop make for a powerful combination for editing portraits to produce professional results. This fantastic video tutorial gives a complete guide to editing a portrait from start to finish using both applications and a wide variety of creative tricks and techniques.

Coming to you from Eli Infante, this comprehensive video tutorial will show you how to edit a portrait in Capture One and Photoshop from start to finish, including raw processing, skin retouching, color grading, and more. With the multitude of techniques and processes that go into producing a complete portrait edit, it can be easy to go overboard at many different stages, such as retouching the skin or in the color grading. I personally like to zoom out every minute or so to take a quick glance at the overall progress, and when I am done, I step away for a couple minutes so I can return with a fresh pair of eyes for a final evaluation before I export the image. Often, I will decide to tone things down a bit after that. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Infante. 

Hands-On with Lightroom 6: New Features, Mobile Apps, and Performance Bumps Bring JOY Back to Editing

If you would like to continue to learn about the power of editing in Capture One, be sure to check out “The Complete Capture One Editing Guide With Quentin Decaillet!”

