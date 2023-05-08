A company offers weddings in space

Space is a mysterious and fascinating place for many of us. From exploring the moon to launching satellites, technology has made it possible for humans to get ever closer to outer space. Now, a company called Space Perspective plans to offer a wedding service in space aboard its sustainable spacecraft called the “Neptune.” How do they make it possible?

A sustainable spaceship

They will do so in a sustainable spacecraft that is made up of a unique system that includes the SpaceBalloon, the Reserve Descent System, and the Neptune capsule. Unlike other spacecraft, the capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon throughout the flight, creating a safe and smooth experience. Instead of being rocket-powered, the craft slowly climbs up at 12 mph, making the experience accessible to anyone physically fit to fly on a commercial airliner.

Renewable hydrogen propulsion

To make the sustainable flight of the ship possible, the company has devised a propulsion system with renewable hydrogen that does not emit carbon. The system uses a helium balloon to lift the ship into space, and hydrogen is used to keep it moving. This lifting method has been used for decades on missions by NASA and other government agencies to lift research telescopes and other sensitive instruments.

A safe return to Earth

The spacecraft is equipped with a reserve descent system consisting of four parachutes located between the capsule and the SpaceBalloon. If any mishaps occur during the flight, the parachutes can take control of the descent and ensure a safe landing. This type of parachute has been used by space agencies in more than a thousand flights for decades with 100% success.

Space Perspective’s mission

The founders of Space Perspective, two former members of the Biosphere 2 crew, have created the company with the goal of sharing the transformative power of space travel with as many people as possible. According to them, the view of the Earth from space can radically change the perception we have of the world and our place in it.

The idea of ​​getting married in space sounds exciting and unique, but it also raises questions about the limits of space exploration and the risks that come with it. On the one hand, the exploration of space and the development of sustainable technologies are important for the advancement of humanity. On the other hand, there are concerns about the impact that space tourism and other travel may have on the environment and the natural systems of the universe.

What do you think?