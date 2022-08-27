A compact professional sound capture device

There was a time when portable sound recorders came into existence, allowing to the lectures of a teacher, the conferences of a public servant, the presentations that can be given between several people in a work meeting, among other aspects, being reflected onto audio tape for later playback.

With the rise of mobile phones, portable voice recorders are hardly seen anymore, although the creators of the new iZYREC believe that mobile phones do not offer the best quality in capturing audio, adding also the inconvenience of notifications and other elements that also may harm audio recordings.



Therefore, come in iZYREC the best level audio recording , not only because of the audio quality through its dual microphone system, but also because it occupies very little space, half the size of a credit cardand even for its autonomy of up to 50 days, also having noise cancellation through artificial intelligence, and with an internal storage capacity of 32 GB eMMC type.

With every load of your 450 mAh battery, as they point out, users can get up to 24 hours of recording and up to 50 days of waiting, being a device prepared to be available when its use is necessary.

In the crowdfunding campaign they have open on Kickstarter they point out that:

iZYREC transforms the traditionally bulky voice recorder into an ultra-slim portable device that easily fits in your pocket or wallet. The detachable magnetic buckle provides a convenient mechanism to attach it to your collar or any other magnetic surface.

Also, The activation of the recordings will be carried out by sliding a button available on the side, and the device will detect the voice to record it and avoid including long silences in the clips.

iZYREC will be able to capture all the sound that occurs up to a maximum of seven meters.

For playback you will need the connection of any mobile via bluetooth, although it can also be connected by cable to any PC or Macallowing in any case access to each of the audio clips that it hosts in order to be heard.

It is undoubtedly an interesting device to the point of having exceeded the funding goal set in the campaign, with 26 more days of availability remaining, and whose price starts at 70 euros for one unit, with shipments available anywhere in the world at throughout the next month of October.

Those interested will be able to find out the details, and even the comparisons with other audio recorders, through the campaign website.

Link/Image Credit: Campaign for iZYREC