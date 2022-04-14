A compact camera to take night photos

A new funding campaign is coming to Kickstarter focused on a small and compact camera, specialized in taking pictures in low light conditions. This is the new Duovox Mate Pro, and it aims to be an alternative to photos taken with relatively modern mobile devices through its night mode.

And in that instead of combining Artificial Intelligence algorithms and use of the image signal processor, This camera opts for the use of a sensor commonly used in surveillance cameras. It is the Sony STARVIS 2 CMOS sensor.



Ideal for photos in low light conditions

Its creators point out that its camera Duovox Mate Pro is a thousand times more sensitive than an iPhone 13 Pro sensor and has 148 percent more dynamic range than a Sony A7S III camera, although the possibilities in this compact camera are very limited in normal conditions.

On the one hand, the minimum focus distance of its lens is long, making it impossible to capture close objects, and it only supports captures in 2K resolution. At the noise level, the creators point out that their camera uses an advanced noise reduction system, although the result may not be satisfactory enough.

Regarding the appearance, in the back it houses a 3″ touch screen, from where almost all aspects of it will be controlled, while in the upper part there is the power button, the shutter button, as well as four direction directional buttons.

Through its WiFi connectivity, users will be able to send the captures to their smartphones through the complementary mobile application. It also supports internal power through a rechargeable battery, which offers 4 hours of autonomy, and external, allowing it to be connected through its USB-C port.

It is a pocket camera for very specific low-light situations that will start at $599 during the campaign, although its final price, outside the campaign of 1,200 dollars.

Those who want a camera for night photos, this is an interesting option that they can consider.

The campaign, despite being recently launched, has already managed to double the established funding, leaving 44 more days of campaign ahead with its two rewards still available.

More information: Kickstarter campaign