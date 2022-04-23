A compact and lightweight projector that will not leave you indifferent

We have already seen solutions that make obsolete those big, heavy and noisy projectors that once became part of our lives. In this sense, we find iSpace2 Proa compact and lightweight projector with a circular appearance, which could even be carried in the back pocket of the pants.

Through their USB, HDMI and Type-C ports can connect different equipment and devicesWhether it’s to sync data, transfer files, or even stream content. One aspect that makes this projector special is that it also supports mirroring the content of the mobile screen as part of the functions available in the companion mobile application, which will be where users can control different aspects of this great device.



To take anywhere

It also has its own remote control to control the projection. And it is that this equipment admits up to four different projection modes, being a quite versatile equipment in this aspect.

But in addition to the projection of images, this device can also work as a bluetooth speaker through its corresponding modeallowing you to listen to music streamed wirelessly from another device.

It also has its own tripod, which allows magnetic integration. No screw tightening. With the tripod, the projection angle can be adjusted. Do you like to have a frontal projection? Made! But what about a projection on the ceiling? It is also possible.

This projector has inside a small computer based on Android 9, so that users can install more applications than those that come standard to watch things like YouTube videos, Netflix, among other platforms.

It also has a cooling system, where heat and noise are not problems. As the creators point out:

This device uses a liquid-cooled phase-change heat dissipation system to prevent overheating, and is designed to keep noise even during its maximum brightness projection below 28db

In addition, it can work autonomously, with its integrated battery, or directly connected to the network.

iSpace2 Pro is now campaigning on Kickstarter, and can be purchased from 202 euros to change, leaving 27 more days of campaign to raise more funding, despite having far exceeded the proposed goal.

Those interested will be able to learn more about this device through the campaign website.