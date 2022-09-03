A Colombian won the History Channel’s ‘Fire Challenge’

Photo:

After a successful fifth season, ‘fire ‘ came to an end last Tuesday and for the first time in the history of the contest a participant came in first place. Is about Juan Sebastian Gaviriawho throughout the program managed to overcome tests such as the creation of a knife inspired by Mexican wrestling, a gutting knife, Tutankhamun’s dagger, a ninja kunai, among other weapons.

The final test, in which Gaviria faced the Mexican Gustavo Cervantes and the brazilians Gerson Bragagnoli Y Roger Glassermoved to Ancient Rome, as contestants had to forge a light sword known as a Roman gladius.

To do this, each one had eight hours and sheets of W2 steel, copper and bronze on their anvils. With this material and using the technique of damascus steel with copper, they must make the sword. To make the Damascus steel technique with copper, they need 1095 steel and, obviously, copper.

- Advertisement -

After the first four hours, the Argentine jury Mariano Gugliotta He was in charge of testing the resistance of the gladius by beating them to Roman armor. For his part, Jerry Arrechea he tested the edge of the weapons by cutting a row of fruit; while Doug Marcaida used a ballistic gel dummy to check which was the most lethal weapon.

Finally, it was Juan Sebastián Gaviria who managed to convince the demanding jury, won the champion trophy and he pocketed the 10 thousand dollars that were at stakewhich is equivalent to more than 44 million Colombian pesos at today’s exchange rate.

Photo: History Channel

It is worth mentioning that, as the presenter Michel Brown told TechSmart Colombia in a recent interview, the fifth installment of ‘Challenge on fire’ will close on September 6 with a special chapter called ‘Champion Challenge’in which Tom, Daniel, Sandro and Facundo, the winners of the previous four seasons, will face each other and from there an absolute champion will emerge.

A review of the history of Juan Sebastián Gaviria

The writer began his interest in the art of knives at a very young age. However, after being expelled from a military academy in the United States, when he was just turning 17, He dropped out of high school to devote himself fully to writing.

“I first started collecting knives. Later, I incorporated my love of weapons and my knowledge of how they work into my literature. I always said that, if I had not been a writer, I would have liked to advance in the art of forging, fortunately four years ago I decided to walk both paths at the same time”.

- Advertisement -

That passion for knives led him to become a fan of ‘Challenge on Fire’ and, later, to apply as one of the participants in the fifth season.

“I learned a lot watching the show. When the call for the fifth season came out, I sent my videos, although I didn’t think they would select me. Passing the casting was quite a surprise and my only goal was not to be the first eliminated. And being on that set was such a brutal experience, that I gave my best effort, not to win, but to be able to continue forging there one more day.”, assured the novelist.

Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Arrechea, Doug Marcaida, Juan Sebastián Gaviria, Mariano Gugliotta, Ricardo Vilar and Michel Brown | Photo: History Channel

It is key to mention that Juan Sebastián Gaviria not only stayed with his hobby, because in January of this year he launched his own brand of knives, called ‘Orquidea Knives’.