A collection of games and experiments to have fun and discover interesting facts

There are many websites that promise us those 5 minutes of distraction while we take a break from work and/or studies.

And for you to add a new option to your favorites list, you can take into account the collection of games that we share below.

Games, experiments and curious facts

If you have already gotten bored of social networks, and you want to take a 5-minute break, to continue postponing that work that you have to do in your team, you may be interested in visiting this website.

Neal.fun is a website that brings together a series of curiosities, in the form of games, so that you can spend some time scrolling through some of its sections. You don’t need to register or create an account, and you won’t come across any advertising either. You just enter the site and look for an option that catches your attention.

Some of the games are just about trivia, and others are meant to teach you some interesting facts. For example, if you go to the “Deep Sea” section, you will find a simple and entertaining way to show what is in the depths of the ocean. You just have to scroll with the mouse pointer and you will see many interesting facts that you did not know about marine creatures.

A similar dynamic is found in “The Size of Space.” This section shows curious facts about the universe, the solar system, astronauts, galaxies, among others. It has a didactic and interactive system that you can share with the little ones in the house.

Do you like curiosities? There are several options on Neal.fun that may interest you and save you a few minutes. For example, with “Life Stats” you only need to write your date of birth so that it shows you some events, and other not so relevant data, that have happened during all these years.

And if you don’t feel like thinking or reading, and just want to kill time, you can take a look at “Perfect Circle”. An option that will have you drawing circles for a long time while showing you how round your drawing is. You will find several games that repeat this model, and that can become an obsession.