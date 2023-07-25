A ChatGPT That Recognizes Faces? OpenAI Worries World Isn’t Ready.

The chatbot that millions of people have used to write term papers, computer code and fairy tales doesn’t just do words. ChatGPT, the artificial-intelligence-powered tool from OpenAI, can analyze images, too — describing what’s in them, answering questions about them and even recognizing specific people’s faces. The hope is that, eventually, someone could upload a picture of a broken-down car’s engine or a mysterious rash and ChatGPT could suggest the fix.

What OpenAI doesn’t want ChatGPT to become is a facial recognition machine.

For the last few months, Jonathan Mosen has been among a select group of people with access to an advanced version of the chatbot that can analyze images. On a recent trip, Mr. Mosen, an employment agency chief executive who is blind, used the visual analysis to determine which dispensers in a hotel room bathroom were shampoo, conditioner and shower gel. It went far beyond the performance of image analysis software he had used in the past.

“It told me the milliliter capacity of each bottle. It told me about the tiles in the shower,” Mr. Mosen said. “It described all of this in a way that a blind person needs to hear it. And with one picture, I had exactly the answers that I needed.”

For the first time, Mr. Mosen is able to “interrogate images,” he said. He gave an example: Text accompanying an image that he came across on social media described it as a “woman with blond hair looking happy.” When he asked ChatGPT to analyze the image, the chatbot said it was a woman in a dark blue shirt, taking a selfie in a full-length mirror. He could ask follow-up questions, like what kind of shoes she was wearing and what else was visible in the mirror’s reflection.