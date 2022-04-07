A change in Twitter harms the integration of tweets on third websites

A recent change to Twitter makes embedded tweets on third-party websites switch from displaying the original text but no formatting to displaying just a plain white box when those tweets are no longer availableeither because they have been deleted by their authors or because the accounts from which they were made have become suspended, among other possibilities.

This recent change carried out at least since the end of last Marchhas been detailed in a blog post by Kevin Marks.

In this way, the content of a tweet that is no longer available will not be available in its integration on third-party websites, as it was until not long ago.



The funny thing is that this slight change has been made without any warning and before even updating their support page.

Little transparency in this change that affects third-party websites

For Marks, Twitter is using its embedded Javascript to clear the embedded tweets, though the only way to access the original text is to disable Javascript in the web browser itself.

Eleanor Harding, senior product manager at Twitter, recently alluded to The reason for this change is “to better respect when people choose to delete their tweets”, although this change did not take into account when tweets disappear due to force majeure instead of manual deletion by the author himself.

This change It has just been revealed hours after the platform itself officially announced that it had been working on a tweet editing button for some timewhich has nothing to do with the recent events related to Elon Musk and his Twitter poll.

In any case, the integration of tweets on third-party websites means that tweets that are no longer available leave significant blank spaces on many websites that have implemented them, damaging the context of the content expressed in them.

It will be a matter of time before the company makes a formal statement at least on the way in which it has handled this change and that it harms many editorial contents.