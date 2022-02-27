A call from Batman hidden in Google

If you use the Google search engine, and you search for some key phrases, an animation will appear that, surely, you did not know existed.

For the magic to happen you have to look for one of the following phrases:

– Gotham City

– Batsignal

– Commander Gordon

–Bruce Wayne

You can see the step by step in this video:

The idea is to promote the Batman movie that we will see next March 4, the Robert Pattinson movie directed by Matt Reeves.

When typing any of the phrases indicated above, we will see an icon in the lower right. By pressing it we will have an animation, with sound, simulating the famous cannon that Gordon used to call Batman when there was some danger.

The browser goes dark, the logo pops up, and Batman swipes back and forth before everything is over and he’s back to normal.

If during the animation you want everything to end, you just have to press the ESC key.

A wink that we have already seen on other occasions, when film producers (generally) want to make some digital noise by allowing millions of people to play for a while while they count the days before the premiere.

Meanwhile, Batman fans are divided, some with distrust of this new proposal and others with the hope that everything will improve and we will return to the times of Dark Night, forgetting the fight with Superman.