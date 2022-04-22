A bug in this popular app may be draining your battery: This is how you can fix it

Some manufacturers use the app Google Messages as the default messaging app on their smartphones.

If your smartphone is one of them, we have something to tell you. A bug in the app may be draining your phone’s battery when you leave the camera on.

Reports reveal that there is a bug in Google’s Messages app that leaves the camera open in the background. This causes the device to overheat and use more battery power.

The bug is related to a feature in the app that allows users to easily take a photo and attach it to a message.

A recent update to the app has introduced a bug that leaves this camera feed working even when the Messages app is in the background. This causes overheating and rapid battery drain.

Google has not acknowledged the error at the moment, but There is a workaround to prevent this bug from draining your phone’s battery. Simply deny Google Messages permission to use your phone’s camera. This can be done through the App Info menu in Settings.