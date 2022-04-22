Tech NewsMobile

A bug in this popular app may be draining your battery: This is how you can fix it

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Some manufacturers use the app Google Messages as the default messaging app on their smartphones.

If your smartphone is one of them, we have something to tell you. A bug in the app may be draining your phone’s battery when you leave the camera on.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

Reports reveal that there is a bug in Google’s Messages app that leaves the camera open in the background. This causes the device to overheat and use more battery power.

The bug is related to a feature in the app that allows users to easily take a photo and attach it to a message.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

A recent update to the app has introduced a bug that leaves this camera feed working even when the Messages app is in the background. This causes overheating and rapid battery drain.

Google has not acknowledged the error at the moment, but There is a workaround to prevent this bug from draining your phone’s battery. Simply deny Google Messages permission to use your phone’s camera. This can be done through the App Info menu in Settings.

Previous articleGoogle will block call recording apps on May 11
Next articleJames Bond arrives on a new streaming platform, which one?
Abraham

Related articles

Laptops

Chuwi updates the GemiBook Pro while maintaining a super economical price

Chuwi GemiBook Pro is the latest model from a brand that takes the bet on cheap equipment to...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts sunshine and mild temperatures but big change is on the way

Ireland will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures as Met Eireann has warned of...
Social Networks

Tesla will stop introducing this element in its cars: you will have to buy it separately

At the time, Apple surprised by dispensing with the charger in the iPhone box. A decision that generated...
Entertainment

James Bond arrives on a new streaming platform, which one?

We are at a time when there have been many movements by the streaming video platforms more important,...

© 2021 voonze.com.