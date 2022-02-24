A blood test that detects Alzheimer’s with 93% accuracy

While a large part of the professionals in the world of medicine continue to search for a solution to prevent so many cases of Alzheimer’s on the planet, many others are in charge of finding ways to identify the disease as soon as possible.

This is how a new blood test has now been released that can identify people at risk of developing the disease early, helping them to seek the necessary help as quickly as possible.

The discovery has been made by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, an analysis that detects amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease, even among patients who do not yet experience cognitive decline.

The study’s authors are Randall J. Bateman, MD, Charles F., and Joanne Knight, who believe the cost of identifying patients for clinical trials and developing new treatment options will now be greatly reduced.

The study was conducted on nearly 500 patients from the United States, Australia and Sweden, and the result is 93 percent accurate.

PET brain scans are currently used to identify the disease, costing about $5,000. A lumbar puncture can also be done, which costs only around 1,000, but it is an unpleasant and painful procedure.

The new blood test would only cost $500, and could be completed in less than six months, regardless of the lab doing it.

Without a doubt, a great advance to end the nightmare of millions of families around the world.