A bloated Thanksgiving will discourage holiday shopping

After unbuttoning their pants for Thanksgiving dinner, Americans will buckle up for Christmas. The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that this year’s turkey feast will be 20% more expensive than 2021’s.

Although US inflation has cooled somewhat, to 7.7%, it has reached 40-year highs. Basic necessities, such as food, tend to be the most affected. Since January 2005, prices of so-called non-discretionary goods have risen 49%, compared with 41% for discretionary goods, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics. The US grocery bill is, on average, one sixth higher than it was last Thanksgiving. Ingredients for turkey stuffing are among the culinary items that have risen the most. Butter, 34%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For now, merchants anticipate that it will not affect consumers, and that Christmas spending will reach 960,000 million dollars. It would be a record, up 8% from 2021. Companies like Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods have posted strong quarterly profits this week, suggesting that US shoppers are as reliable as mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving. . But once adjusted for inflation, the results will be less rosy. Sewing machines cost 9% more than in 2021. Airfares have skyrocketed 43%, a factor that could easily reduce the number of items Santa puts under the tree. All this added up, Americans are likely barely keeping up with the gift-giving pace of last Christmas.

Retailers, whose livelihood is the last weeks of the year, will be affected; also because of the deep discounts to unload the inflated inventory levels. In 2008, when holiday sales fell in real terms, the S&P Retail Select Industry Index was down 42%. It’s only lost half of that this year, suggesting things could still be a lot less rosy.