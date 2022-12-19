A bird feeder with a camera that classifies the species of animals

There are many reasons why some people enjoy bird watching.

On the one hand we have beauty, enjoying watching them fly or perched in the trees, their own fascination with nature and the relaxation it generates, since it is a relaxing way to spend time and disconnect from everyday life. On the other hand we have photography lovers, since it is a creative way to capture the beauty and majesty of these animals.

To do so, there are feeders that have a built-in camera, and today I will talk about a very popular one, the Bird Buddy.

It is a feeder that takes photos of the birds and identifies their species. Instantly photograph and recognize the birds that visit the feeder, sending notifications to the mobile where the corresponding app is. This app allows you to collect the images and share them with family and friends while we delve into the integrated Birdopedia to obtain more information about the species.

There are more than 11,000 different bird species identified around the world, species that can be caught with a 5MP integrated camera, housed and secured within the trough, capable of 720p live video streaming with a 120 degree field of view. Of those 11,000, automatically recognizes 1,000although they are expanding the number little by little.

The battery is 3,800 mAh, and can be charged with a solar panel. It has four food spaces for the birds.

When receiving the images we can slide our finger to keep the photo or to delete it, as if it were Tinder. It makes it easy to have your own collection of ordered photos, thus being a good way of keeping records.

Bird Buddy is a crowdfunded brand, with a highly successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $4 million and was in the top 1% of projects funded in 2020. Since then, over 100,000 units have been made and shipped.

Orders can be placed at this link.