A bionic finger can generate 3D images, replacing ultrasound or X-rays

A recent study suggests that instead of using X-rays or ultrasound, we could use the sense of touch to obtain 3D images of the internal objects of the human body and electronic devices.

Researchers in this project have created a bionic finger that is capable of creating 3D maps of the internal shapes and textures of complex objects by touching their outer surface.

“Scanning” of objects through touch

The bionic finger works by scanning the object, applying pressure across it. With each hit, the carbon fibers are compressed, and the degree to which they are compressed provides information about the relative stiffness or softness of the object. This information is transmitted to a personal computer and displayed on the screen as a 3D map.

The researchers tested the bionic finger’s ability to map the internal and external features of complex objects made of multiple types of materials, as well as detect and image simulated human tissue.

“We were inspired by human fingers, which have the most sensitive tactile perception we know of”said lead author Jianyi Luo, a professor at Wuyi University, China. For example, when we touch our own body with our fingers, we can feel not only the texture of our skin, but also the contour of the bone beneath it.”he added.

“Our bionic finger goes beyond previous artificial sensors that were only capable of recognizing and discriminating between external shapes, surface textures, and hardness”said co-author Zhiming Chen, a member of the team behind this project and also a professor at Wuyi University.

The bionic finger is able to discriminate not only between external shapes and surface textures, but also between the relative stiffness or softness of the object and its location inside. Rigid objects hold their shape, while soft objects will deform when enough pressure is applied. This information, along with the location where you registered, is transmitted to a personal computer and displayed on the screen as a 3D map. A real demonstration of the work of this development can be seen in a video prepared by the team after this project.

The team also explored the bionic finger’s ability to diagnose problems in electronic devices without opening them. By scanning the surface of a faulty electronic device with the bionic finger, the researchers were able to map its internal electrical components and pinpoint the location where the circuit was disconnected, as well as a misdrilled hole, without breaking the encapsulant layer.

This tactile technology opens a non-optical avenue for non-destructive testing of the human body and flexible electronics, and can be used for omnidirectional sensing with different surface materials.

This new tool, recently presented in Cell Reports Physical Science, looks like a very promising advance for the detection and 3D imaging of complex objects, which could have important applications in medicine and industry.