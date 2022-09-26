A bank of free images, generated by artificial intelligence

Image banks are an essential resource for creators of digital content. There are platforms to find free , in addition to the many paid image banks, which usually have a more varied catalog of options.

To the available alternatives, a new platform is added that promises infinite options, hand in hand with an image generation system based on .

An image bank that generates photographs that you do not have

The so-called “stock photos” that can be obtained through a traditional image bank, are a valuable tool for those who manage and generate content for websites or social networks.

The free banks, although they are a resource that gets creators out of a lot of trouble, they have little varied image options for some concepts and, in addition, it is common to find them repeated in many other places. On the other hand, paid image banks, which usually offer high-quality content provided by photographers, are not always an affordable alternative, especially for projects with a limited budget.

To fill in the gaps left by the previously available options, a new option for getting images has emerged: StockAI.

At first glance, the site looks like any other image bank. The difference lies in the origin of its catalog: all of its content is by an AI system.

The platform offers a varied catalog of hundreds of pre-selected photographs, among which various scenes of nature and everyday situations involving people and objects can be highlighted.

The download of the images is offered free of charge at a resolution of 512 x 768px, with the possibility of acquiring them in better quality by paying for the individual download of the file or contracting a subscription.

When a search does not return results in the first instance, StockAI’s artificial intelligence is in charge of generating some options, limiting these attempts to only three opportunities for free users.

The interesting thing about this proposal is that the images offered, if they have not been generated before from the curatorship of this platform, previously arose from other searches made on the site.

We have previously known other alternatives to generate images based on a textual description, but in this case, the solution offered is adjusted to the specific needs of those who often work with external images to create their content.