A Balrog playing chess, an example of what DALL-E mini can create for free

Just over a minute is how long it took the new Artificial Intelligence DALL-E mini to create an image from a text.

I told him “A balrog playing chess”, and the image above is the result, much less realistic than the impressive DALL-E 2 promises, but at least it is open to the public.

Available at this link, and after spending several days with access blocked due to the enormous number of visits, its operation is really simple: we tell it what we want it to create, in English, and we wait for the images invented by the intelligent engine. In this case he imagined the Balrog from the images found on the Internet of the famous monster from “The Lord of the Rings”.

The project has been created by Boris Dayma, and it went viral in no time. DALL·E mini is an AI model that can generate images from any indication we give it, and has its repository on GitHub so that developers can run or train their own models.

The model is trained by looking at millions of images from the internet with their associated captions. Over time, he learns to draw a picture from a text message. He is still learning, so he will refine the results.

What is surprising is that it is capable of creating unique images that do not exist, such as the Balrog that illustrates this article or the examples that can already be found by Twitter.

To achieve the results, several models are combined:

– An image encoder that converts raw images into a sequence of numbers with its associated decoder.

– A model that converts a text message into an encrypted image.

– A model that judges the quality of the generated images for better filtering.

A threat to stock images

In the future we will be able to use systems of this type to create whatever we want. Imagine the scenario: unique images with whatever we want to illustrate articles or advertise products.the end of stock images?.

Currently there are many image banks that allow you to obtain photos of almost all kinds. Some are integrated within online editors, like Canva, making banner creation even easier.

Now imagine that I have to write an article about the security problems of a router. I ask DALL-E to make an image with “a hacker attacking a router”, and this is the result:

Much more practical than looking for a stock photo, and we also obtain a unique image, that nobody has ever used, and that meets all the requirements that we want.

It still has to gain realism, of course, but that’s what DALL-E 2 is for, with practically perfect results, although surely, in the future, when it’s open, the cost of a generated photo will not be less than that of a stock photo.

The dangers of this type of applications

Everything good has a dark side. If we deliver a tool capable of generating any realistic image from text, Fake News will multiply dramatically, social networks will be bombarded with “photos” that were never taken, and detection algorithms will have to get their act together so that, in some way, they manage to identify this new material.

Interesting years are approaching in this sector.