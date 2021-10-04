A 3D map with the height of the buildings of Spain

Google Maps has a 3D map of practically our entire planet, but the map that I present to you today has information that Google does not yet have, the height of each building.

With a color code, the map is able to show the distribution of heights of all the buildings in Spain, being possible to zoom in to see the details.

As soon as we enter lab.eldiario.es we find Spain and a lot of points of different colors. Each color represents a range of building heights. If we approach Benidorm, for example, a city famous for the height of its buildings, we see something like the image above.

On the page we can select if we want to see the map in 2D or 3D, we can even search for our street and city with the upper field, which helps to go directly to the area that interests us the most.

The interactive map shows the height of the 12 million buildings in Spain, all of them colored, with an analysis of the urban landscapes found in ten Spanish cities. As an example, the Toledo map reveals that the medieval city center is dominated by historic buildings and that all modern buildings have also been restricted in height.

It is not the first time that a country has mapped the tallest buildings, they have already done it in the Netherlands on this interactive map, also in 3D, something that helps a lot to understand what the structure of a city is like and to calculate important data, such as the population density.