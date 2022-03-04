A 3-in-1 device, Eufy’s new home security solution

Eufy, Anker’s arm for security products, has just revealed its new home security solutionstarting now by raising funding on Kickstarter before officially hitting the market with the final price.

Is about Video Smart Lock, a 3 in 1 solution which “combines a 2K camera, advanced video doorbell notification technology, and the fastest Smart Lock fingerprint security in 1 device.”



With this interesting device, users they will be able to unlock the locks of the doors of their homes by means of fingerprints to enter inside them, to know who approaches the doors of their homes from their smartphones, also going through the auto-closing system in case you forget to accidentally close the doors of your homes.

In this regard, they specify that:

The geomagnetism sensor and gyroscope accurately locate the door’s position to within 0.75mm and act in seconds to keep your home secure. And if you need to get out quickly, simply set a countdown to keep your door unlocked for up to 3 minutes.

In addition to this, users will have other functions from the complementary mobile application, such as notifications that alert children when they leave, dual motion detection with an anti-false alarm systemand the remote opening of the doors of the home when visitors, cohabitants or the delivery person arrive to leave the orders.

In addition, heVideo recordings can be made available locally, without the need to go through a subscription system, thus maintaining the security and privacy of the content hosted.

The campaign is proving to be a great success, and even more so taking into account the discounts that sponsors can access with respect to the final prices at which the new solution will be available in a few months, both through the official website and through from the Eufy Amazon storefront.

It has already far exceeded the goal set, leaving 43 more days of availability. The super early price available within the rewards is 180 euros to change, with the next option remaining at about 207 euros to change.

The bad thing is that the shipments of this campaign are limited to the United States, Canada and Australia. All details are available on the campaign website.