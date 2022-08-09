A 1998 Nokia turned into Android, this is the story

Nokia communicators were very popular in the 1990s

Safely nokia It is one of those technology brands that arouses more nostalgia among people, especially those who are part of the generation x and the oldest of the millennials.

And that is why a lover of DIY and gadgets decided to create a cell phone that in its structure is a Nokia 5110 but it works like a modern, yes, not the latest versions but in any case, it is a smartphone.

Even the brand itself has been aware that its models from the 90s and early 2000s arouse a special feeling among Internet users, becoming icons of pop culture, such as the Nokia of Matrix.

The Nokia 1100 was another very popular model of the brand, it was even the quintessential cell phone for children of the time.

However, in this case, for the design and creation of this device, the mobile device company was not involved, but rather, as already mentioned, it was an independent idea of ​​an inventor by hobby, which demonstrates the great fanaticism with both Nokia and Nokia. Android.

The creator in question has a YouTube channel called “befinitive” where did you upload the video in which recounts and details the process he went through to transform a classic communicator from the 90s into an Android smartphone.

To begin with, the creator of this artifact removed the back of the old phone and placed a small cell phone right in the battery area, exactly a Soyes XS11 Mini which suffered some breakdowns during the installation process.

Next, a keyboard was linked to the transformed phone via bluetooth. QWERTY which also acts as the back cover of the new smartphone, that is to say that when removing what was previously the battery cover, the user would find a wireless keyboard and “a screen” which is the Soyes XS11 Mini, so at first glance it gives the impression of being a small desktop computer.

In any case, this smartphone only remains as an interesting and ingenious idea to show, because according to some users and blogs on the Internet, the device would not be very functional, in addition to offering very basic features.

This is because if the screen is taken into account, we would be talking about the Soyes cell phone already mentioned, which by itself is quite special, since It is a tiny smartphone that fits perfectly in a person’s hand, specifically its size is 2.5 inches.

This was the phone used for the experiment. (Amazon)

As for the rest of the specifications, it has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is really not much when compared to a current standard cell phone, and its connectivity reaches 3G.

In a few words, the operation and operating system of this invention is given by the small built-in cell phone, which also offers dual Sim and three rear cameras, although apparently these last two features have been left without the possibility of being used, since h It must be remembered that both devices are joined by their rear areas. Just as it is not known how it is loaded.

Finally, despite the fact that this phone will not be reproduced or launched on the market, it has enjoyed quite a bit of popularity since its inventor uploaded the video to YouTube exposing the complete project, in addition, he has left the codes and sources used for the configuration on GitHub of this “modern Nokia”.

: