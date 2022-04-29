Samsung confirms: new folding smartphones on the way

The next generation of foldable smartphones from Samsung it has already been the subject of numerous rumors and there are not many doubts about the will of the South Korean manufacturer to renew the offer in the coming months. However, it is worth mentioning the fact that on the occasion of the communication of the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 it was the same vice president of the company’s mobile division, Kim Sung-koo, to explicitly mention the arrival of the new leaflets, together with a rough indication of the timing.

DEBUT IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

The executive said the company is ready to prepare the launch of the new models expected in the second half of the year and confirmed that Samsung’s goal is to make foldable smartphones a backbone of the division’s activities, just as the Galaxy already are. The reference to the new models is generic and the timing is vague. However, it does not take much to guess which models these are and the period in which they will arrive on the market: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are cited with increasing frequency by rumors and summer (August specifically) is the plausible period for the debut.

The rumors about the new Z Fold and Flip they go in the direction of a further refinement of Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 and not of their radical overturning especially from the design point of view – even if recently the Ice Universe leaker has suggested a possible variation of the Z Fold 4 form factor. The company has high expectations on sales results so much to decide to double the initial production compared to that of the current generation.

Samsung’s plans for the market for foldable smartphones with flexible screens, which it helped heavily to create, are part of the results of a mobile division that in the last quarter it showed a very solid balance sheet also thanks to the Galaxy S22 line (in the high range) and the Galaxy A models (in the medium range).