Samsung also brings Smart Widgets to tablets: here they are on the Galaxy Tab S8

The history of Android is linked from the beginning to the widget. Over time these windows on apps and functions have changed and evolved, and lately Samsung with One UI 4.1 brought a particularly interesting novelty.

When it comes to widgets, the main problem is that of space: in fact, these are elements that make sense if they are easily visible and accessible, and therefore it is convenient to keep them on the same page, but each takes a large slice of the screen (even in the minimum size, compared to what app icons do), and it is not easy to deal with them in an orderly manner.

MORE WIDGETS IN THE SAME SPACE, NOW ALSO ON TABLETS

Therefore, with the latest proprietary customization of the green robot, the Korean giant has introduced the Smart Widget. The concept is simple and effective: the user can choose to host multiple widgets within the space of a single widget, switching from one to the other simply with a side swipe.

A function like this is more useful on smartphone screens than on tablet screens, due to a question of diagonal display: however it is an interesting idea and that is convenient on any device. Until now, however, Smart Widgets were exclusive to phones: but now Samsung has decided to extend them to tablets as well.

As reported by 9to5Google the latest update for the Galaxy Tab S8 range also includes the debut of Smart Widgets on tablets (and this should therefore affect all tablets updated to One UI 4.1 sooner or later),





Smart Widgets can be three different formats: 2×2, 4×1 and 4×2. If the 2×2 widget is fixed, and therefore cannot be resized, the other two can be extended to cover the entire width of the display. Long-pressing on a Smart Widget will give you access to all the customization options for the currently displayed widget, as well as the ability to remove it or add a new one.

To orient yourself in scrolling between the various widgets, Samsung, just like on a smartphone, has positioned circular indicators at the bottom: each corresponds to a widget, and the highlighted dot obviously indicates the position in the list of the one displayed on the screen.