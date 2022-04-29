Huawei Mate Xs 2 official: more refined, always against the tide

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is official in China: it is the latest addition to the manufacturer’s top-of-the-range folding range. It is a direct successor to the Mate Xs released in 2020, and as it is legitimate to assume it is not a distortion of what has been seen so far, but rather a refinement – rather significant, in fact – and the inevitable update of the technical data sheet. In other words, Huawei continues undaunted in its strategy that we could define against the tide compared to everyone else, including Samsung which is currently dominating the industry – the foldable display stays outwards and so you can significantly save on components (you don’t need a separate display to use it closed, for example) and thickness.

As we often observe in this early period of the foldable smartphone era, the most significant improvements focus on the hinge and display. Huawei says that the new iteration of the open / close mechanism guarantees even more longevity in the long term and above all guarantees the display a softer crease, which, in conjunction with the new four-layer plastic polymer coating, should completely eliminate any visible marks. in the crease area. Overall, this and other measures have made it possible to reduce the overall weight of the fold: from the 300 g of the Mate Xs we have gone to 255 – still a lot at absolute levels, but they represent a rather drastic step forward in a single generation.

Camera side, the rear module remains triple, but the specs change a bit. The sensor of the main unit + of 50 MP, that of the ultra-wide angle of 13 and that of the telephoto (3X optical zoom) is of 8 MP. The front camera is instead 10 MP. The SoC is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, but, as usual, without a 5G modem due to the ban imposed by the United States. For the same reasons, we find Harmony OS 2.0 as an operating system and no Google apps / services. The full datasheet is as follows:

Display : 7.8 “, foldable OLED, resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels, maximum refresh 120 Hz. When closed, the usable area is 6.5”, resolution of 2,480 x 1,176 pixels

: 7.8 “, foldable OLED, resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels, maximum refresh 120 Hz. When closed, the usable area is 6.5”, resolution of 2,480 x 1,176 pixels SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (4G modem)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (4G modem) RAM : 8 or 12 GB

: 8 or 12 GB Archiving internal: 512 GB

internal: 512 GB Cameras : rear main wide angle: 50MP, OIS rear secondary ultra-wide angle: 13 MP rear secondary telephoto (3X optical zoom): 8 MP front wide angle: 10MP

: Drums : 4,880 mAh

: 4,880 mAh Charging speed : 66 W

: 66 W Operating system : Harmony OS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services

: Harmony OS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services Colors : white, black and purple

: white, black and purple Prices : 8 GB: 9,999 renminbi (equal to € 1,438 ) 12 GB: 12,999 renminbi (equal to € 1,869 )

:

Like the MatePad tablet that we reported the other day, the Mate Xs 2 also supports the second generation M-Pencil. And while we are on the subject of tablets, it is worth mentioning the presentation of another new device, the inexpensive MatePad SE. The key specs are:

10.1 “IPS display

HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC

4 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

2 MP front camera

5MP rear camera

5,100 mAh battery

10W charging speed

OS: Harmony OS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services

Color: dark blue

Prices: 1,499 renminbi for the Wi-Fi model, 1,699 for the Wi-Fi + LTE model. At the exchange rate, they are equivalent to approximately € 215 and € 243 respectively

Mate Xs 2 goes on sale in China starting May 6. We currently have no information on availability in our part, however it is worth noting that the predecessor has arrived to us (and we have also reviewed it).