OnePlus 10 Pro, the verdict of DxOMark between light and shadow: it improves, but far from the “top”

OnePlus 10 Pro does photos and videos quite better than the predecessor, but it remains far from the top. In a nutshell, this is the verdict that comes out of the analysis on the photographic sector conducted by the DxOMark team, and it is essentially the same one we arrived at during our review, published in recent days. Probably we will have to wait for OnePlus 10 Ultra to take that step that is still missing from the parts of Shenzhen, but the Ultra project is not yet officially confirmed and the premium positioning of the Pro leads to comparison with the best.

In the comparison with OnePlus 9 Pro DxOMark underlines the improvements in the reproduction of skin tone with the telephoto lens – probably thanks to a better understanding with the partner Hasselblad – but at the same time also of the step back on the ultra wide camera that captures less detailed and noisy images. The cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro scored 127 points, placing itself in 26th position in the overall standings and 22nd in the one restricted to the segment ultra premium.

Good photos, high quality outdoors and indoors; good exposure of the subjects, wide dynamic range and good balance between noise and details

Telephoto reproduces skin tone better and captures more detailGood videos with very strong light and indoors: fast focusing, good algorithm for recognizing framed faces

Major shortcomings in both photos and videos in low light conditions Slow autofocus in photos, it is difficult to capture moving subjects Notable setbacks on the ultra wide camera: less detail and more noise HDR in video with limited capabilities, a level very far from the top

ONEPLUS 10 PRO VS IPHONE 13 PRO MAX

DxOMark compared OnePlus 10 Pro with iPhone 13 Pro Max noting that the designers have identified a good balance between details and noise level in the photos, but on the other hand there is to be improved on HDR in precarious lighting conditions, in the speed of the point and shoot and in the quality of the portraits. DxOMark points out that both could be expected to have telephoto lenses with a longer focal length: the competition offers optical zooms of up to 10x, while OnePlus 10 Pro, like the iPhone, stays on 3x.

OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm

6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px

On the front of the video the distance is considerable, if only because, in the opinion of DxOMark, iPhone 13 Pro Max is the absolute best. The biggest shortcomings stem from HDR and lack of detail.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO VS GALAXY S22 ULTRA

OnePlus 10 Pro photos are only slightly lower to those of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on most occasions, according to DxOMark. Major differences in color reproduction, where the Samsung top highlights a better white balance, and in the photos at night, the prerogative of S22 Ultra. On images captured with the camera ultra wide and with the telephoto lens instead the advantage of the latter is more evident, if only for the higher zoom level (the Samsung has a 3x tele and another, periscope, 10x) and detail (in ultra wide).

OnePlus 10 Pro 73.9 x 163 x 8.55 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px

Side video the 4 points more of the S22 Ultra are justified by better exposure, HDR, colors and focus than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

THE AUDIO OF ONEPLUS 10 PRO

DxOMark has also carefully analyzed the performance of OnePlus 10 Pro on the audio front, an area on which the top of the Chinese range he did not stand out positively: 56th in the general classification and 27th in the bracket ultra premium with an overall score of 66 points.

In playback: good tonal balance and good artifact handling Recording: good tool in quiet environments, good management of artifacts

Playing: Poor audio quality In recording: flaw in dynamics, not suitable for recording loud music like at a concert

