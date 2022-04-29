Premieres coming to Netflix in May 2022: series, movies and documentaries

One of the giants in the audiovisual industry today, such as Netflix already has its list of news for the month of May 2022. We will tell you everything new that you will be able to enjoy both in series and in movies on the streaming video platform if you have an active account.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated premieres is the arrival of the fourth season of the series. stranger things on May 27. This is the first part of this installment (the second arrives in July), and after several delays we will learn again about the group of friends that stars it and, of course, how Hopper ended up in a prison in Kamchatka.

Everything new coming to Netflix in May 2022

We leave you below the list with all the premieres so that you write down what you think you will like the most and, in this way, that you do not miss them. We will see if this is the beginning of the comeback of the platform that, due to the loss of users, is considering launching accounts with cheaper advertising or being able to add more users to the existing ones for a very reasonable price.

Series

Apart from the arrival mentioned above, there is another that stands out greatly among all the ones that it puts on the Netflix platform: welcome to eden (May 6th). This Spanish creation shows how five influencers go to an island and end up falling into the clutches of a most dangerous community. It is already renewed for a second season.

These are the rest of the options that you have to know among the series that come from the hand of the North American company:

The marginal: fifth season on May 4

Three meters above the sky: the series: third season on May 4

The circle: fourth season on May 4

Clark: May 5

The Pentavirate: May 5

Blood sisters: May 5

The Sound of Magic: May 6

Christina P: Mom genes: May 8

42 days in the dark: May 11

Wild Beauty: May 11

The empire of ostentation: second season on May 13

The Lincoln Lawyer: May 13

New goals: May 13

A vampire in the garden: May 16

The Diary of the Future: Season Two on May 17

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 on May 18

Insiders: Season Two on May 19

Love, death and robots: third season on May 20

Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045: second season on May 23

Films

The most striking thing you can see on Netflix among the movies it releases is The photographer and the postman, a creation where it is narrated how a criminal network is uncovered that has large tentacles that become surprising. Everything stems from the murder in Argentina of José Luis Cabezas.

Everything else you can enjoy in the service during the Month of May is what we leave below:

Showtime, 1958: May 3

Let go: May 6

Incompatibles 2: May 6

Forties: May 6

Thar: May 6

Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045. Sustainable War: May 9

Return to the institute: May 13

Such for which: May 19

Jackass 4.5: May 20

The perfect family: May 20

documentaries

This is all that comes to the streaming service in the month of May and, the truth is that there are options that are the most interesting among those that premiere on Netflix.