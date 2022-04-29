OnePlus Nord 2, Android 12 in sight: first Open Beta released

Finally OnePlus Nord 2 begins to approach Android 12: the company has in fact released the first Open Beta for the smartphone launched on the market last July with Android 11. And it was also time: at the beginning of the month the predecessor OnePlus Nord took the road for OxygenOS 12 before the new model, and last week it even received a first update .

The history of OxygenOS 12 had, as we know, a troubled start, with the distribution on last year’s flagships OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro which was temporarily interrupted last December due to too many bugs in the system. OnePlus then got back on track, but evidently decided not to force the timing, and for this reason the arrival of Android 12 on a key device like Nord 2, which is the pivot of the company’s mid-range offer, can turn out to be late.

We do not know how long it will take, starting from this first Open Beta, to arrive at the stable version. On the other hand, we know that there are many new arrivals: below you can find the changelog complete update. We remind you that this is a potentially unstable build, and that therefore – unless you have multiple smartphones – it is always a risk to venture out to test the news in advance, since there is the possibility of compromising the functionality of your own. device.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 OPEN BETA 1 BY OXYGENOS 12: CHANGELOG

System Addition of Smart Battery Engine, a feature that extends battery life based on intelligent algorithms and biomimetic auto-recovery technology Optimization of AI System Booster to 2.1 for the system to run smoothly even when the load is high Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, using a design inspired by brand new materials and blending lights and layers Extra HD optimization, a feature that can significantly improve image and video resolutions

Dark Mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, providing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for tabs Added access to OnePlus Scout, which allows you to search for more content on your phone including apps, settings, media data, etc. Adding OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf to easily take a look at your health status

Balance between work and private life Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to easily switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic change of work / life mode, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network and time, also offering custom app notification profiles

Tunnel Gallery now allows you to switch between layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best quality images and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more enjoyable

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD offers new different styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring images Optimized software algorithm and improved facial recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games Recently added HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Known Issues You may not be able to use Face Unlock in the dark after turning on Brighten the screen in low light conditions via Settings. Fortnite will crash during gameplay.

