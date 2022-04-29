Premieres coming to Prime Video in May 2022: series, movies and documentaries

There is little left for the month of May 2022 to arrive and the new features that the streaming video platform has prepared have already been known Prime Video from Amazon. There are very interesting arrivals that will surely make you have a great time when you are resting at home.

There are no doubts that among the most striking that you will find among everything new that arrives in the service’s database are each and every one of the films of the most famous secret agent in history: James Bond. Thanks to the agreement reached for the purchase of MGM by Amazon, this is possible and from the first day of May 2022 you will be able to enjoy all the creations, including the latest premiere of the saga no time to die. This is very good news for those who have an account.

All Prime Video releases in May 2022

We leave you below the novelties that you will be able to enjoy from the armchair at home (or on a mobile device if you need it) in the three basic legs that streaming video platforms currently have: series, movies and documentaries. They are the following:

Series

Among all that you can see in this type of content as a premiere on Prime Video, one of the novelties that you should not miss is the first season of night sky (May 20th). The story is told about a couple who make a spectacular discovery: there is a door in their house that, when opened, leads them to a desert planet. But things are not what they seem and the appearance of a third person will show that everything is much more dangerous than previously thought.

The rest of the news that reach the VOD service are the ones listed below:

Bosch: Legacy: May 6

The Wilds: Season Two on May 6

Disappeared: Season Two on May 13

Bang Bang Baby: Season Two on May 19

Totems: May 20

Films

Leaving aside what has been said about the arrival of everything that exists from James Bond to the platform, the rest of the premieres in what has to do with the movies are the ones that we show you below (we believe that the most notable is the movie emma that you can see it on May 19 and enjoy this period story):

Bad Boys for Life: May 8

The Addams Family 2: The Great Escape: May 8

Fatima: May 13

Trolls 2: World Tour: May 19

Documentaries and others