Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, new perfect TVs for rooms and kitchen

For some time now, the arrival of new televisions from Xiaomi that were focused on the cheapest segment of the market, and these are already a reality because the Asian company has announced them at an event in India called Next 2022. The fact is that the devices are ideal for use in rooms and the kitchen as you will check.

One of the things that is common in the new Xiaomi Smart TV 5A range is that it uses the Android 11 operating system (with PatchWall customization), which ensures that you will be able to take full advantage of its capabilities by installing a large number of applications. This, in addition, has as a positive detail that you will be able to access the google assistant without problems or that it has a player chrome cast built-in so you can wirelessly send what you see on your phone to your TV screen.

The panels that make up the three models that are official, and that have dimensions of 32, 40 and 43 inches, are LCD with backlight leds. This is appropriate in these times, and they have some additional details that are interesting, such as that it has a frequency of 60Hz. By the way, if you’re wondering about resolutions, the smallest model is 720p, while the other two make the jump to Full HD. Nothing crazy, of course, but enough to be able to use everything from multimedia players to consoles.

A hardware that is not bad at all

We say this because inside you will find a quad-core processor with ARM Cortex-A55 architecture that works together with 1.5GB RAM. This allows you to be sure that Android TV works without problems, like the applications of all streaming video services, such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max. The storage reaches 8 GB, which is correct without more, but it will be possible to use external disks if necessary, because these Xiaomi TVs have ports USB.

Xiaomi

Apart from what has been said, it should be noted that the sound power offered by the entire Xiaomi Smart TV 5A range is up to 24W with two speakers that do not lack support for Dolby and DTS, so a good sense of localization is achieved. By the way, these devices are perfectly equipped in terms of connectivity, since apart from Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual Band Wi-Fi They have several HDMI ports (two, specifically) and have a headphone jack.

Prices of these Xiaomi televisions

The prices that these models have are, as can be expected, adjusted… and we are talking about products that have a metallic finish and that have very small frames. They are the following (to change and waiting for them to be official in different regions):