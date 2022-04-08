Oppo Reno7 available in Italy: features, prices and launch promo

OPPO has announced the availability in Italy of the new Reno7 which will be on sale from today both on its official store and on Amazon, with a series of exclusive promotions.

OPPO Reno7 is a mid-range smartphone natively based on Android 12 with the renewed ColorOS 12 user interface that offers greater fluidity, 3D icons and AI System Booster that allows you to optimize the allocation of resources by reducing memory fragmentation. The Air Gestures Furthermore, they allow users to answer calls, silence them or scroll pages with a simple movement of the hands, without touching the device. ColorOS 12 also guarantees greater data security and privacy.

The design maintains the classic lines of the Reno series, launched in China in November last year, with its “Ultra-Slim Retro Design” which offers very thin side frames, a decidedly more pronounced chin, a weight of about 175 grams and a thickness of 7.54 mm in the Sunset Orange version and 7.49 mm in the Cosmic Black version. The Sunset Orange coloring is made in leather and fiberglass fiber with a shaped incision that joins it perfectly to the side frame.

From the hardware point of view, OPPO Reno7 is equipped with a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 4G processor Supported by 8GB of RAM with the possibility of virtual increase of an additional 2GB, 3GB or 5GB, and 128GB of storage. The display is a 6.4-inch AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate and Amazon HDR and YouTube HD certification.

Integrated into a hole in the display is the front camera Ultra-Sensing Selfie with 32 megapixel IMX709 RGBW sensor, designed in collaboration with Sony, featuring the Quadra Binning algorithm that allows it to capture 60% more light than standard RGGB sensors while reducing noise by up to 35% and delivering clearer images in low light conditions.

On the back, one triple camera with 64MP main sensor side by side by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP “Microlens” with 15x or 30x magnification, around which there is a filling Orbit Light that allows both to better illuminate close objects and to notify the arrival of messages during sessions game or when the phone is charging.

The photographic sector is also equipped with different shooting modes including Portrait Bokeh Effect, Selfie HDR, which allows you to take defined selfies even in poorly lit or backlit environments, Portrait Retouching, AI Palette, Ultra-Clear 108MP Image, AI Scene Enhancement and Flash Snapshot.

To complete the hardware specifications of OPPO Reno7, a 4,500mAh battery with SUPERVOOC technology 33W flash charging that allows you to charge your smartphone to 100% in 60 minutes, as well as offering 1.68 hours of movie playback with a 5-minute charge.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Snapdragon 680 4G at 6nm

: Snapdragon 680 4G at 6nm Display : AMOLED FHD + 6.4 inch at 90Hz

: AMOLED FHD + 6.4 inch at 90Hz Memory : 8GB RAM 128GB of storage memory

: Camera : Rear: 64 MP f / 1.7 + 2 MP f / 3.3 macro + 2 MP f / 2.4 Front: 32 MP Sony IMX709 f / 2.4

: Connectivity : Dual SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, USB-C, NFC

: Dual SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, USB-C, NFC Battery : 4500mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support

: 4500mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support Sensors : Fingerprint (under display, optics), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass

: Fingerprint (under display, optics), accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, compass Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.54 mm in the Sunset Orange version and 7.49 mm in the Cosmic Black

159.9 x 73.2 x 7.54 mm in the Sunset Orange version and 7.49 mm in the Cosmic Black Weight : 175 grams

: 175 grams System operating: Android 12 with ColorOS 12

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Reno7 is available for purchase in Cosmic Black color on OPPO Store and Amazon with shipping from 8 April. From today it is also possible to pre-order the Sunset Orange coloring on the Oppo Store and starting from April 22 also on Amazon.

Until April 21, 2022, OPPO offers the possibility of take advantage of exclusive promotions:

By purchasing or pre-ordering Reno7 on OPPO Store, the company’s e-commerce, it is also possible to buy OPPO Watch Free and OPPO Enco Air together with the smartphone for a total price of € 329.99.

OPPO Reno 7 Smartphone, NFC, AI Triple camera 64 + 2 + 2MP

€ 329

OPPO Reno 7 Smartphone, NFC, AI Triple camera 64 + 2 + 2MP