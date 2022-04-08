Is a new Tesla price hike being prepared? point to yes

If you’re thinking about buying a Model 3 from Tesla, right now may not be the best time for it. Elon Musk’s firm is in a price regulation process that, unfortunately, leads to the prices of this model rising almost constantly. And, it seems, everything indicates that this will happen again soon.

Information has been known that makes it quite clear that it is not far that the electric cars Model 3, which are the cheapest offered by the North American manufacturer, cost a little more. And the rise will not be especially low if everything is finally confirmed. And what we say is not exactly good news, especially if you had the intention of getting one of these excellent products that Tesla has in Spain.

A rise in Germany that announces it

To the surprise of almost all Model 3 this weekend they have seen how their minimum price has risen in a quite remarkable way. We say this because the amount is nothing less than €7,000, so it’s not exactly a minor variation. Therefore, what you have to pay to buy this car in the aforementioned country is €49,990, a figure that is already quite considerable.

This comes to continue with the latest price increases that have occurred not long ago, both in this Tesla model and in others (for example, the Model Y or the Long Range). The average of the increases was about 13%, something that will now increase again by the looks of it. Now it remains to be seen if this does that in other regions the same thing happens, but everything points to a Domino effect… The consequence of this is that some may consider waiting to get hold of the cheapest vehicle of all that the company created by Elon Musk offers.

The reasons for Tesla’s price increase

Well, according to the data, the reason for this to happen is the increase in the costs of raw Materials that has to be used when building the electric cars we are talking about. Some examples are nickel for the batteries used and even those used for the wiring inside Model 3s.

It is true that not long ago Tesla itself already warned of the great pressure that was in the market due to the high inflation in the purchase of materials, which is combined with logistical problems that have been increasing since the start of the war in Ukraine. Therefore, in the end, all this has taken its toll on the company, which understands that it has to increase prices to buyers to maintain its adequate viability.