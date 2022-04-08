Tech NewsMobile

iOS 15.5 ends the restriction that in-app purchases use Apple’s payment system

By: Abraham

Date:

Apple has recently been forced to allow third-party payment platforms instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchase system.

Now 9to5Mac has discovered that the iOS 15.5 beta adds support for apps to accept these purchases via third-party payment platforms.

The latest iOS beta includes the necessary support so that users can make purchases within an app on platforms outside the App Store.

While the App Store allows users to manage all of their purchases in one place, Apple has no control over what users buy outside of its platform. Thus, If the user removes an app that offers external purchases, iOS will display an alert:

external purchases of [app name] they can continue to exist. You can’t manage or cancel any third-party purchases through the App Store. For more information, contact the developer.

The internal iOS code also shows that Apple is implementing another alert that will be displayed when the user opens an app that offers external purchases for the first time. However, this feature will not be available for all apps.

Payments on third-party platforms are currently only available for “Reader apps”, which are applications that offer digital content such as magazines, books, songs or videos.

Another requirement is that the app cannot offer in-app purchases using the Apple platform. In any case, each request must be approved by Apple.


Abraham

