99Pay: “Troco na Carteira Digital” function has already generated more than BRL 17 million for users

The resource “Exchange in the Portfolio” available on 99Pay it has already facilitated more than 5 million rides. This information comes from the company itself, which considered the tool launched in August 2020 approved. Since then, more than BRL 17 million in digital exchange in users’ wallets. For those unfamiliar, this functionality makes it possible to receive the difference in rides paid in cash in full or in part at 99Pay. So, it is a way to solve a common problem of lack of change, thus reducing the concern of passengers and drivers in relation to the subject.

In general, this function of 99Pay also offers more agility at the end of the race, in addition to reducing the circulation of cash and facilitating disembarkation. After all, the value is immediately available in the person's digital wallet, which can improve their experience, according to the company. Another important detail about this feature is that it can be used to pay for other trips, as well as transfer via Pix, buy cryptocurrencies, recharge your cell phone or purchase products at Loja99 (launched in February this year). Likewise, you can pay bills or buy gift cards.





To activate this feature in the 99Pay app, all the user needs to do is enter the settings by tapping the top left corner within the app. Then, he must go to the option "receive change via 99Pay" to be able to use the tool on his trips. Finally, also check out the new security measures announced by the app.

