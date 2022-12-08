99 will show exact ride value for drivers instead of estimates

A change in the 99 application promises to provide more transparency between the platform and drivers, who will have access to the exact amount of how much they will earn per ride right on the acceptance screen, instead of just having an estimate.
This access to the real value ofshould help employees to have more accurate earnings calculations and it will be a change applied to all those registered in the Pop and Comfort categories.
Naturally, the idea arose from the demand of the drivers themselves, who were uncomfortable with not knowing exactly how much would end up in their pockets.
“The objective is to bring even more transparency, financial planning and the possibility for partners to prosper more and more using the application. The initiative is yet another action by 99 that reinforces its commitment to the care of drivers and their earnings”, says the company in a release note.
If there is a large variation in the race time, exceptionally the value can be recalculated — preferably upwards, prioritizing the driver’s work. Anyway, just not relying on estimates anymore should be a lot more fruitful.
The change comes in the wake of the “guaranteed rate of 19.99%” announced by the platform recently. It is applied weekly when the driver completes ten races. During daily runs, the fee may vary. At the end of the week, the calculation is performed and, if the percentage exceeds 19.99%, the driver is reimbursed for the surplus.