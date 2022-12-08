99 will show exact ride value for drivers instead of estimates

A change in the 99 application promises to provide more transparency between the platform and drivers, who will have access to the exact amount of how much they will earn per ride right on the acceptance screen, instead of just having an estimate.

This access to the real value ofshould help employees to have more accurate earnings calculations and it will be a change applied to all those registered in the Pop and Comfort categories.

Naturally, the idea arose from the demand of the drivers themselves, who were uncomfortable with not knowing exactly how much would end up in their pockets.