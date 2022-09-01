99 offers 10% cashback on happy hour round trips this Friday (02)

If you are one of those people who can’t wait to get to to relax with friends and have fun in the bars and parties of the city, you can celebrate, because this week you have one more reason to leave your car at home and enjoy the hour safely. 99Pay, 99’s digital wallet, 10% to users who pay 99Pop category rides with their digital wallet balance. The action, valid for the entire country, takes place from 6 pm to midnight on Friday, September 2nd.

The new 99pay promotion, focused on the happy hour, is valid for both the return trip, that is, two rides this Friday night. In addition, the cashback limit is R$5, which is equivalent to a R$50 race (for races above this amount, the cashback remains at R$5). - Advertisement - In short, the user who makes two trips worth R$50 receives, in total, R$10 back. The reward will be credited to the user’s balance on 99Pay within two hours of the transaction being completed. Research reveals advanced AIs don’t cooperate with humans

The 99Pay measure seeks to encourage the use of digital money by offering ease and, at the same time, security to return home without having to drive.

How to use 99pay

99Pay can be accessed on the traditional 99 app, the same one that passengers already use to call drivers. To start using the wallet, simply load the balance using a credit, debit, bank slip or transfer via Pix.

