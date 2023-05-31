99 launches driver safety feature that displays passenger trip numbers

99 announced this Wednesday (31) a new security feature for the platform’s drivers, allowing them to check not only the passenger’s photo, but also the number of trips made by him. According to a company survey, 95% of employees consider the number of trips to be important information before accepting a trip.

This resource will be made available to everyone in the next few days, arriving in all cities where the service is present, whether in car or motorcycle mode. Currently, when receiving a ride request, drivers and motorcyclists on the platform are able to view passenger note information, frequency and document verification.