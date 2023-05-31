99 launches driver safety feature that displays passenger trip numbers

99 announced this Wednesday (31) a new security feature for the platform’s drivers, allowing them to check not only the passenger’s photo, but also the number of trips made by him. According to a company survey, 95% of employees consider the number of trips to be important information before accepting a trip.
This resource will be made available to everyone in the next few days, arriving in all cities where the service is present, whether in car or motorcycle mode. Currently, when receiving a ride request, drivers and motorcyclists on the platform are able to view passenger note information, frequency and document verification.
“We are making more and more information about the race available so drivers can always make the best decision about their safety. We recognize the importance of providing accurate, relevant and up-to-date information to our partners”, says Leandro Abecassis, Director of Product and Experience at 99.
At the beginning of the month, 99 launched a new safety tool for drivers that displays a photo of the passenger who requested the ride, thus increasing safety and facilitating recognition during boarding.
Check out the change below:
What do you think of this new 99 driver safety feature? Tell us, comment!