92% of Brazilian companies use WhatsApp for customer service

According to a survey carried out by the OTRS Group in collaboration with Pollfish, WhatsApp is the main application used by Europeian companies to provide customer service. The “OTRS Spotlight: Consumer Service”, among more than 500 executives interviewed, points out that 92% of companies in the country use the social network as a communication tool🇧🇷
The value is expressive when compared to other countries, such as Germany, United States, Mexico and Singapore, where email is the most used channel, with 80%. Next are tools such as the telephone (69%), WhatsApp (58%), Facebook (41%), chat (38%), Instagram (35%), the company’s own application (23%), Twitter (15 %) and LinkedIn (15%). The messenger is highlighted by some users as practical and accessible, since it is free, and for allowing a faster service, which speeds up the service between customer and store owner, almost in real time — in addition to the possibility of inserting robots that have a lot of communication precision.
Among respondents overall, 77% say they use self-service channels and 68.6% were able to increase customer satisfaction by doing so. In addition, 44% argue that they have more time for contact with the consumer public, 23% recorded fewer consultations and 19% even managed to reduce the customer turnover rate. In Europe, 89% of companies recognize that self-service tools added to commerce, something less in the United States (83%), Singapore (77%), Mexico (73%) and Germany (63%).
And you, do you have a business and use WhatsApp to talk to customers or are you a consumer who already uses the tool? Leave your comment about the experience below.
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >