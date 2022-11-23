92% of Brazilian companies use WhatsApp for customer service

According to a survey carried out by the OTRS Group in collaboration with Pollfish, WhatsApp is the main application used by Europeian companies to provide customer service. The “OTRS Spotlight: Consumer Service”, among more than 500 executives interviewed, points out that 92% of companies in the country use the social network as a communication tool🇧🇷

The value is expressive when compared to other countries, such as Germany, United States, Mexico and Singapore, where email is the most used channel, with 80%. Next are tools such as the telephone (69%), WhatsApp (58%), Facebook (41%), chat (38%), Instagram (35%), the company’s own application (23%), Twitter (15 %) and LinkedIn (15%). The messenger is highlighted by some users as practical and accessible, since it is free, and for allowing a faster service, which speeds up the service between customer and store owner, almost in real time — in addition to the possibility of inserting robots that have a lot of communication precision.