91 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

5 free Android apps

We start our review with the paid apps, games, and customization packs that can be yours totally free for a limited time. This week the list is somewhat scarce, but the two games: Defense Zone 2 and Rogue Hearts they are good candidates.

Applications

Image Optimizer & Compressor 2021 Recommended euros money

Games

Rogue Hearts €0.99 free

Personalization

Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 free

86 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with paid apps, games and customization packs that are on sale for a limited time. The list is full of Square Enix games with significant sales, such as Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy 7 either chrono triggeras well as classics like space invaders.

Applications

Super64Pro Emulator €3.09 €1.69

Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level €5.99 €1.09

Power Audio Equalizer FX €3.75 €1.75

PRO battery alarm €2.69 €1.59

SUI File Explorer PRO €2.79 €0.59

Turn It On! €2.29 €0.99

NetX Network Tools PRO €2.99 €0.99

Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster €2.79 €0.09

Unit Converter: unitMeasure €2.19 €1.09

Wi-Fi Manager (Pro) €1.09 €0.69

AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro €3.49 €0.99

Assistive iTouch Pro OS 13.1 €2.79 €0.39

PC Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 €2.09 €0.39

Games

FINAL FANTASY VII Remastered €20.99 €10.99

FINAL FANTASY VI €17.99 €8.99

CHAOS RINGSIII 19.99 euros €9.99

Trials of Mana €23.99 €10.99

Adventures of Mana €13.99 €6.99

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH €17.99 €8.99

FINAL FANTASY IV: TAY €14.99 €6.99

CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) €9.99 €4.99

FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) €14.99 €6.99

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS €13.99 €6.99

FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) €14.99 €6.99

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL €13.99 €5.99

SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS €20.99 €8.99

Romance SaGa3 €27.99 €7.99

Romancing SaGa 2 €17.99 €4.99

Sentinels of the Multiverse €7.49 €1.09

Monster Hunter Stories €21.99 €3.99

Dariusburst -SP- €8.99 €4.19

rayforce €6.99 €2.99

raycrisis €11.99 €5.99

raystorm €9.99 €4.99

space invaders €4.99 €2.09

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition €10.99 €2.19

Star Wars™: KORTOR €9.99 €5.49

STAR WARS™: KORTOR II €14.99 €8.49

Star Vikings Forever €5.49 €2.19

Rusty Lake: Roots €3.59 €1.79

Rusty Lake Hotel €2.39 €1.19

Rusty Lake Paradise €3.59 €1.79

Endurance: dead space (Premium) €4.19 €0.89

Slaughter 2: Prison Assault €2.29 €0.19

The First Tree €4.89 €1.09

Breaking Gates – 2D Platform €2.79 €1.19

Buff Knight: Offline Idle RPG €2.19 €0.89

Not Exactly A Hero: Interactive Story €7.69 €3.29

Argo’s Choice: Offline Game €7.69 €3.29

Underworld Office €7.69 €3.29

7Days: Offline Mystery Story €5.49 €2.09

world history €3.49 €1.79

hocus 2 €3.19 €0.39

card quest €5.99 €1.19

Medieval Bridge Builder €1.99 €0.99

The Inner World €2.99 €0.99

Dead Age €2.99 €0.99

In-Between €2.99 €0.99

Skilltree Saga €2.99 €0.99

Retro Winter Sports 1986 €1.99 €0.99

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk €5.49 €0.99

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead €2.99 €0.99

flockers €1.69 €0.69

The Escapists: Prison Break €5.49 €1.39

Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout €7.99 €1.39

Bridge Builder Portal €5.49 €0.99

The Lion’s Song €5.49 €2.99

Dwarf Journey €2.49 €1.09

Personalization

Dock 3D – Icon Pack €1.99 €0.39

Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack €1.99 €0.39

Rounded – Icon Pack €1.49 €0.89

Athena Icon Pack: iOS icons €1.99 €0.89

Pix Material Dark Icon Pack €1.79 €0.99

Pix – Minimal Black/White Icon Pack €1.89 €0.99

Pix Material You Icons €1.89 €1.09

Pix Material Icon Pack €1.79 €0.99

Pix Pie Icon Pack €1.39 €0.59

Athena Dark Icon Pack €1.99 €0.89

Mini Wall Wallpapers €1.69 €0.59

Light Pink – Icon Pack €1.19 €0.39

Frizzy KWGT €2.39 €0.89

Caelus: linear icon pack €2.29 €0.99

domka icon pack €1.69 €0.89

NYON Icon Pack €1.69 €0.79

Nebula Icon Pack €0.79 €0.45

