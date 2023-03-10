9 tips to grow on TikTok

With more than 1.2 billion active users around the world, TikTok has become one of the most popular social networks on the planet.

With its short and creative video format, many have found their niche on this platform, and some have even risen to fame online. If you are looking to increase your visibility on TikTok and make your videos go viral, here are 15 tricks to achieve it:

Use popular music: Use music that is trending and catchy to grab your viewers’ attention from the start. Music is an important part of TikTok culture and can help capture viewers’ attention and make your video more memorable. Make sure you choose songs that are relevant to the subject of your video and that are trending on the platform, and if you manage to sync the sound with the video, all the better.

Use relevant and trending hashtags: Add hashtags that are relevant to the topic of your video and that are trending on the platform. Hashtags can help your videos show up in community searches and attract new viewers. Be sure to research what hashtags are popular on TikTok right now and use them in your videos. In any case, don't stress about it, the most viral videos on our TikTok account don't have hashtags or descriptions.

Be authentic and original: TikTok users value creativity and authenticity. Make sure to be yourself and show your personality in your videos. Avoid copying other content creators and instead try to create original and unique content. If you are authentic in your videos, users are more likely to connect with you and become loyal followers.

Create shareable content: Create shareable content that encourages users to share your videos with their friends and followers. Viral videos on TikTok are often shared on other social media platforms and become popular all over the internet. Add compelling elements to your videos, like challenges or popular trends, to increase the likelihood that users will share them.

Keep your videos short and to the point: Keep your videos short and to the point to hold the viewer's attention. TikTok is known for its short videos, and users often scroll quickly if a video is too long or boring. Try to keep your videos between 15 and 60 seconds to maximize viewer attention, but don't go below 5 seconds or you'll lose a lot of visibility.

Use good lighting and a steady camera: Use good lighting and a steady camera to make sure your videos look good. Production quality is important on TikTok, and videos with good image quality are more likely to attract viewers and gain likes and followers. Be sure to shoot your videos in a well-lit location and keep your camera steady to avoid blurry or shaky images.

Post at times of high activity: Post your videos at times when there is more activity on the platform, such as in the evening or on days of the week when people have more free time.

post regularly : To keep your followers interested in your content, it is important that you post regularly. This will help you increase your presence on the platform and establish yourself as a trusted content creator.

Be patient and persevering: Sometimes virality on TikTok is a matter of luck and being in the right place at the right time, but it is also about effort and dedication in creating quality content. Be patient and persevering, keep creating and posting content, and don't get discouraged if you don't see immediate results. Over time, your videos may go viral and you may become a hit on the platform.

Recent TikTok Stats

If you still think it’s not worth it, pay attention to the numbers:

– Potential reach of the TikTok ad platform in January 2023: 1.051 million users over 18 years of age.

– TikTok ads reach 13.1% of the world population as of January 2023.

– TikTok reaches 20.4% of Internet users over 18 years of age in the world as of January 2023.

– TikTok took 5.1 years to reach 1 billion users.

– TikTok had 980.7 million downloads in 2020 and 740 million in 2021.

– In the first quarter of 2022, TikTok had 176 million downloads.

– TikTok has an estimated value between 50 and 75 billion dollars as of July 2022.

– TikTok had revenues of 58 billion dollars in 2021, 70% more than in 2020.

You have more data at datareportal.com. Almost nothing…