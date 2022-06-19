9 things waze has that aren't on google maps yet

Nine years ago Google acquired Waze to enrich Google Mapswhich meant that many of the main characteristics of Waze have ended up arriving in these years to maps such as traffic incidents, speed cameras or speed limits.

still still Waze and Google Maps are two different applicationswith its strengths and weaknesses, since there are still very important functions of Waze that are not available in Google Maps, as we will see below, where we will review nine Waze features that haven’t made it to Google Maps yetand some may never arrive.

Record your own voice prompts

While in Google Maps we have to settle for a single voice, in Wazein addition to offering several types of voice for each language, it also allows us to create our own voice instructions Let it be our voice or that of a family member or friend that guides us. This option is located in My Waze > Settings > Sound and voice > Waze voice > Add a voice. There we will have to record one by one the indications that it shows in the list.

schedule a trip

In Waze we can easily schedule a trip through the section schedule a trip. We select the destination, the day and time of arrival and when it is the day and time of departure we will receive a notification minutes beforehand so that we do not forget to leave on a trip to arrive on time.

Add your toll passes and VAO

Waze in addition to informing you if our destination is in a restricted traffic zone It allows us to add if we have permission to access that area with the vehicle. We can add our toll passes, HOV or the environmental label.

See the price of tolls

One of the features that has begun to reach Google Maps in some countries has been available in Waze for some time, which is to see the price of tolls. When calculating a route, it shows us an approximation of what the tolls would cost to our destination.

police controls

Waze It became very popular due to the advertisements of the police controls, a feature that will surely never reach Google Maps because the use of sneaky apps by the official bodies of the countries is becoming more and more limited. In Waze you can still see and notify the rest of the drivers where there is a police control.

Edit gas station prices

With the price of gasoline skyrocketing, it is now more important than ever to find the cheapest gas station, and in Wazein addition to showing the price of fuel, it also allows you to manually update the prices of a gas station in case the price shown in the application is not correct.

vehicle type

In Waze you can select the type of vehicle so that the routes are adapted to it. The application allows us to select whether we are going in a private car, on a motorcycle or if we are driving a cab so be aware of the taxi-only lane.

More route options

In Waze we also find more route options. Along with the classic options of avoiding tolls, ferries or motorways/highways, we find the options of avoid unpaved roads either avoid difficult crossings to lead us down safer paths.

speed alerts

Finally, while Google Maps will visually warn us that we have exceeded the speed limit Waze allows us to hear speed alert and configure at what speed we want to receive said alert to jump when we have exceeded said limit for a small excess.

